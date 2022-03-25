Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

