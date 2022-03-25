Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

