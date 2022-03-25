Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $29,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 445.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Biogen by 5.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $213.01 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

