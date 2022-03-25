Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weave Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.02 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

