Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

KB Home stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

