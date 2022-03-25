Wedbush Comments on Compass Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

