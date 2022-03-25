Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

3/10/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

3/7/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

3/4/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/24/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

SPLK stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

