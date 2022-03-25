Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):

3/25/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

3/3/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,722. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

