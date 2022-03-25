Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.54 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,870,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

