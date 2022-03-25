Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.