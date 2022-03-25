Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $3.71 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

