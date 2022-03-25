Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $3.71 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.