West Branch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.10. 1,062,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,872. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

