Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Holdings Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.06% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.