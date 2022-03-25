Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

SPGYF stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGYF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

