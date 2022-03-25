Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 4383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

