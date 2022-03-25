WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $286.37 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $286.37 million and approximately $188.86 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

