Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

