Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

