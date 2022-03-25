W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 4.2% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.42. 52,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,240,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $632.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

