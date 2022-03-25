XGOX Achieves Market Cap of $40,510.24 (XGOX)

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the dollar. XGOX has a total market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,384.57 or 0.99869208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

