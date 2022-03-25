XIO (XIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001535 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000138 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

