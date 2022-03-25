XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Sells $1,450,000.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a PE ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.
Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
