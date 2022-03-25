XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.26 on Thursday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 6.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.