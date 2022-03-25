yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,563.73 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $243,563.73 and approximately $7,056.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.52 or 0.06983797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,339.99 or 1.00003138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042212 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

