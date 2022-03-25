Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $52,449.18 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

YEXT opened at $7.17 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $929.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

