Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.26. Yext shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yext by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Yext by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yext by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yext by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

