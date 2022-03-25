Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.69 Million

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will announce $79.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.82 million and the lowest is $76.20 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $366.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

FOLD stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,838. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.