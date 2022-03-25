Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. EVERTEC also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

