Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.00. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 130,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,230. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.08.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.