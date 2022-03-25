Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,896,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iQIYI by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

