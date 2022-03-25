Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

RIVN stock traded down 2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 46.60. 111,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,280,258. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 56.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

