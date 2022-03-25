Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $9.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report $9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.99 and the lowest is $8.02. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $38.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.34 to $43.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $40.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.91 to $45.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $337.49. 106,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.63 and its 200-day moving average is $378.57. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

