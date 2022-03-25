Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.26. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Air Lease by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

