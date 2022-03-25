Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,458. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

