Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

