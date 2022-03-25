Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

