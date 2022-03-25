Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is $0.86. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

