Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) to announce $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $54.10 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

OSBC stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 285,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,691. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $674.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

