Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

OLN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 1,160,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

