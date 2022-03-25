Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,712. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.