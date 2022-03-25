Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,712. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.
In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
