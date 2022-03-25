Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

AFMD opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $435.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Affimed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

