Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($3.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($16.70) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 30,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,384. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,083,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 917,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 325.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 924,120 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.