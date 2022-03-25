Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will report $76.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.14 million. Culp posted sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $314.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $315.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $324.57 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $326.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Culp has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

