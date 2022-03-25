Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $23.88 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
