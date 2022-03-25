Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.61 billion to $23.88 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.