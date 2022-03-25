Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to post $877.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.16 million to $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. 1,049,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

