Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cinemark by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 67,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 57.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 39,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

