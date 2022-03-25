Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,424,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

