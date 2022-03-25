Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.30. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.72. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

