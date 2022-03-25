Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Hold

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 80.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.