Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Strong Sell

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

CXDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

